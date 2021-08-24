Drought Of The Word

Bryan Cook

Union Grove Church

The Word of God is powerful, sharper than a two-edged sword, it divides truth or opinion. It when spoken by God settles the spirit of man. (Hebrews 4:12) Wisdom is better than opinions, it usually is experiential wisdom that has substance backing it. (James 3:17) tells us that God’s wisdom is pure, peaceable, gentle, easily entreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality or hypocrisy. When God speaks it causes us to judge ourselves and see how far we fall short. So it’s no longer an opinion we have but causes us to change.

Speaking prophesy should be judged by the hearers and should always be truth from God not necessarily just quoting scriptures. It should never contradict God’s written word, or condemn or leave the hearers feel helpless and hopeless; it should build up and edify. Can rebuke but should lead a person into a higher realm of worship and love for God. Many want to condemn, thinking it will bring people to repentance. When scripture declares, it’s the goodness of God that brings us to repentance. (Romans 2:1-4)

(Romans 10:17) tells us that, faith comes by hearing from God. We read the Bible, knowing its truth. Then when we receive revelation knowledge of what we are reading, our eyes are opened to put it into practice by the Spirit of God within us. Remember the Ethiopian that Phillip was led of the Spirit to join in the chariot. (Acts 8:26-38) God sent someone to him to give the revelation of what the scripture meant. (Isaiah 53) was about what Jesus the Christ would endure on the Cross. Without revelation knowledge by the Spirit, we have no conviction.

I pray that God will open our inner man to receive revelation knowledge.

