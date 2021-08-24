Cobwebbed Tales: The Missouri Waltz

Sandy Jordan

Guest Columnist

The "Missouri Waltz", began as a minstrel song. It became the state song under an act adopted by the General Assembly on June 30, 1949. The song came from a melody John Valentine Eppel heard Lee Edgar Settle play. Mr. Settle was a rag time piano player and the song he wrote and played, The Graveyard Waltz, was the actual melody for the Missouri Waltz.

John V. Eppel claimed he wrote it but it was well known at the time that the melody was actually written by Lee Edgar Settle. The Missouri Waltz was arranged by Frederic Knight Logan, using lyrics written by James Royce Shannon.

First published in 1914, early popular versions were by The Victor Military Band, Prince's Orchestra, and Judas' Society Orchestra Elsie Baker, Henry Burr, Albert Campbell&, and by Earl Fuller. The song enjoyed fresh success in 1939 when it was featured in the film The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle by Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

Sales increased substantially after Missourian Harry S Truman became president, and it was reported that the "Missouri Waltz" was his favorite song.

The song is often associated with Harry Truman, the president did not however claim it as his favorite song. The matter was a political football for Truman.

The song was performed acapella by Marideth Sisco for the opening scene of the 2010 film Winter's Bone which starred Jennifer Lawrence in her breakout role.

The song is played by the University of Missouri's Marching Mizzou at every home football game to a unique marching style in 3/4 time.

If we pull back the cobwebs on the Tennessee Waltz you would quickly realize they have nothing in common. Yet, people know the Tennessee Waltz far better than they do the Missouri Waltz. When I mention the Missouri Waltz, I am often asked, “Don’t you mean the Tennessee Waltz?”

The "Tennessee Waltz" is a country music ballad with lyrics by Redd Stewart and music by Pee Wee King written in 1946. It was first released in January 1948. The song became a multi million seller via a 1950 recording – as "The Tennessee Waltz" – by Patti Page.

The titles are similar but the tune and words are far different. Take a listen, in the future they will be two distinct songs which you can't confuse.

The Blue Bird, Paddle Fish and Bull Frogs represent Missouri as unique symbols. The Square dance is our dance. Ice Cream Cone represents Missouri’s sweet tooth and the Paw Paw is our fruit tree. The Hawthorn is our tree. Why not give a listen to our waltz and bone up on our state symbol. You are Missouri, and Missouri is you.