Mark Taylor

Guest Columnist

I know some of you have some real burdens for situations going on around us. All we can do is PRAY. God will use people but prayer is the only thing that will see things turn for the better in our nation.

I pray more and more for this country, as many of you do. When people commit to pray, God hears and God will answer. Remember where Two or three gather and pray, God comes and joins with them.

Christians are now experiencing one of the most difficult challenges in their lives. It seems like they are losing ground of all they’ve fought for over the years. The battle for righteousness has never been more challenging.

Even the same areas of morality have seen devastating results that are very disturbing. We must not forget the power of God and the privilege of prayer. There is work to be done. We must not abandon our values and stand for what is Biblically right.

So, we pray and we will continue to pray believing by faith in God that it is true. When God’s people get serious about praying things will begin to happen.