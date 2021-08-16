Bryan Cook

Union Grove Church

Good Seed

Matthew 13: 36 Then he left the crowd and went into the house. His disciples came to him and said, “Explain to us the parable of the weeds in the field.”37 He answered, “The one who sowed the good seed is the Son of Man. 38 The field is the world, and the good seed stands for the people of the kingdom. The weeds are the people of the evil one, 39 and the enemy who sows them is the devil. The harvest is the end of the age, and the harvesters are angels.40 “As the weeds are pulled up and burned in the fire, so it will be at the end of the age. 41 The Son of Man will send out his angels, and they will weed out of his kingdom everything that causes sin and all who do evil. 42 They will throw them into the blazing furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. 43 Then the righteous will shine like the sun in the kingdom of their Father. Whoever has ears, let them hear.

This is the interpretation of the parable of the weeds explained by Jesus (Matthew 13:24-30). In the world there are people of the wicked one and those who are planted by God. Our righteousness comes from Jesus because He is righteous. Harvest time is a fullness of time, which things have to be dealt with.

In all our lives we come to an end of things, and then something new begins. Sin comes to an end, as we believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and are changed. We are planted in the world, to shine forth as sons and daughters of God. The parables in (Matthew 13) all reveal the Kingdom of God. Read (Matthew 13: 51-52)

Bryan Cook

