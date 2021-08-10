Life Beyond

Mark Taylor

Guest Columnist

Living many years here on earth without having a personal relationship with God by not surrendering your life to Jesus Christ, without knowing the joy of serving God’s purposes with your talents and gifts God provided you… will amount to nothing. That life will be wasted when you have drawn your last breath and exit this earth. As the book of Ecclesiastes says, all has been in vain that’s done apart from God for one’s own personal pleasures.

But life DOES exist after death beyond the grave, every person must be careful how they build in this world. Is it always for you or is it for God? How you build on a foundation of mercy: laying stones of self-desires like; greed, sexual sin, bitterness and the list goes on. This will ALL be tested to show clearly, as the scripture says, for what it was. What you’ve done here on earth will be tested by the fire of God for its quality and the character of your walk.

Here’s what 1 Corinthians 3:14 says “If any persons work that they have done survives the test they will receive a reward.” Remember only those things done for God will have any lasting value at the end.

Good things, as well as, bad things, tough times, disappointments and happiness all must pass by the hand of God to you.

And they are not to make you bitter, selfish or to make you give up but to give you a better testimony by trusting in God and seeing hope when others don’t. It is all in how you respond to life that speaks to where your relationship with God is.