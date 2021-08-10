Happy Missouri Bicentennial!

Wes Franklin

Guest Columnist

August 10 marked the 200th Anniversary of Missouri Statehood.

On that date in 1821 Missouri officially became the 24th star on the United States Flag. It entered the Union on a compromise, with Missouri admitted as a Slave State and Maine entering as a Free State, to maintain the equal balance of power at that time in the U.S. Senate.

Missouri had a Constitution for more than a year before she was officially admitted into the union. That first Constitution declared Missouri to be “a free and independent republic.” I’m not precisely sure on where that fit with Missouri’s status as a territory. I suspect Missouri adopted a Constitution in preparation for Statehood, which had already been applied for as far back as 1818. By the time the first Missouri Constitution was adopted in July 1820, the so-called “Missouri Compromise” legislation had already been voted upon by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President James Monroe. So it was known then that Missouri would be admitted as a new State in the union.

As of July of 1820, when Missouri adopted its Constitution, it effectively began functioning as a State, not just a territory, at least within her own borders, regardless of the fact that official admission didn’t happen until more than a year later. Our Missouri State Seal actually proclaims the year 1820, in Roman numerals, not 1821.

The delay was because some members of Congress still tried to bar Missouri’s admission into the union based on some aspects of the State Constitution prohibiting non-white immigration to the State. Missouri officials agreed to strike that from any future laws in exchange for President Monroe issuing a proclamation of statehood, which he did on August 10, 1821.

Now for a few facts:

In 1820, Missouri’s population was 66,586 according to the imperfect census.

Missouri was the first State FULLY on the west side of the Mississippi River.

Our first State Capital was actually St Charles, which is just northwest of St. Louis. It was moved to more centrally-located Jefferson City in 1826.

Missouri’s first Statehood governor was frontiersman Alexander McNair (1775-1826), who badly beat famous explorer William Clark for the seat in a landslide. Up to then Clark had served as territorial governor, so he was essentially running for reelection. McNair served four years (1820-1824) and then was appointed U.S. agent to the Osage Indians. He died of influenza two years later and is buried at Calvary Cemetery in St Louis.