God Encounters

All through the Bible we see where God would reveal Himself to people. In the beginning God placed man in the Garden, to tend and guard it. Everything man needed was within it. God walked with man enjoying friendship. He told mankind that he could partake of everything within the Garden, except the tree of knowledge of good and evil. (Gen 2: 15-17) He told Adam that the moment he would eat of its fruit he would die. Most of us know that Eve was approached by a serpent and deceived her. She took of the fruit of the knowledge of good and evil and also gave it to her husband Adam.

The moment they ate its fruit, everything changed because Adam sinned and put something into motion. Adam and Eve hid from God, knowing that they were exposed because of their disobedience. They tried to hide in the things of the earth. They allowed a seed of doubt towards God to be placed in them. To keep them from living and ever increasing in sin God removed them from the Garden so they would not partake of the Tree of Life.

Moving forward God promised Adam and Eve that He would bring forth a seed from her womb that would crush the head of the serpent. He (Jesus Christ) restored mankind back to its original state of life, free from offense towards God.

In the fullness of God’s plan, the seed of the wicked one came to a head. Gods Son being righteous and obedient cut the wicked plant down and caused the righteous seed to stand forth. (Matthew 13:24-30) Through the New Creation, you are once again righteous through God’s obedient Son. We are all growing in God’s garden, bearing the fruit of righteousness in its season.

