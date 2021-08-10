Cobwebbed Tales: Did You Remember To Charge it?

Sandy Jordan

Guest Columnist

President Biden predicted that by 2030 at least half of America would be driving electric cars. You know those vehicles that burn their owners house down, burst into flames on the highway and cost three times the normal cost...not to mention they are boring.

It would make more sense to predict that McGee’s, from NCIS, jet pack would be revolutionizing America. You knew strap on the pack, and press the buttons. You would fly above the city, avoiding, birds, buildings and fellow commuters. In true George Jeston fashion you would arrive at work refreshed, stress free and ready to go.

From the moment the first carriage was modified with an engine and steering wheel the love affair began. Man has been designing the ultimate car ever since. On the original Price is Right, they gave away a pair of earth shaking, ultimate cars...the Edsel.

They also gave away a luxury edition of the Studebaker. When I was six, my daddy owned a Studebaker. We just loved it. On the Sale of the Century, the best loved car was a T Bird. On Classic Concentration the winner could win one of 8 cars. I love the Dodge shadow.

Sadly, 30% of these cars have been crushed into metal to recycle. 30 % are in junk yards across America covered up in weeds. 20% sit in garages waiting to be restored, 10% are in museums or appearing in classic car shows and parades. The other ten per cent is simply lost in ravines, ponds and the depths of the ocean. In one history channel program a diver went down on a WW11 sunken ship. There were rows and rows of vehicles that never reached their destination. Then of course there are the cars victimized by war and natural disasters.

They all live on in fond memory. Look into your family albums, how many different cars are backdrops for family events? How many memories circle around them? I can still remember my dad and brother racing a pink and silver stock car on the track between Neosho and Joplin. My dad tried to teach me how to drive a standard transmission. I never could coordinate foot pedal and gear shift. The El Camino was big. The Central playground small.

Let’s not forget the Knight Rider, The Bat Mobile, the Mystery Machine, the infamous pink Cadillac and those convertibles racing down Sun Set Strip. TV and movies have had their icons. Then there is the music. Phantom 409, Teen Angel, The Last Kiss and The Little Ole Lady from Pasadena.

Face it, electric cars have no personality. They can’t be raced or eulogized. I can envision the commute of the future. Bleary eyed you stumble to the car...horrors you forgot to charge it! You pull out your cell phone and its dead...not recharged. What to do? Get out the jet pack or pull the bicycle from its cob webbed corner and pedal your way to work the old fashioned way.

Electric cars? Would you buy one?