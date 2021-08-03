Bryan Cook

Union Grove Church

(1Peter 1:3-5) Tells us that everything Jesus Christ has purchased, including us is kept by the power of God. What He has done on our behalf can not be reversed in any way. Completeness in Christ has been put in motion. He is able to be a stronghold where nothing can hinder us. He becomes our place of refuge, where we hide in His presence. He shelters us in the shadow of His outstretched arms. He embraces us and draws us unto Himself. (Psalms 91) Rest in knowing He will do exactly what He says He will do.

Nothing can penetrate God's stronghold, (Romans 8:35) His stronghold is, He loves us unconditionally. Being all power, who can defeat us? To touch God's people (All those who are Born Again) is to go against God Himself. (Acts 9:4-5)

When God rises up to defend His very own who can dispute against Him, He is our strong place. When enemies come against us, He protects us as we listen and be obedient. We are led by His Spirit that’s within us, taking on the very mindset of God. (Psalms 2) tells us why do the heathen rage and go against God's anointed one. He laughs at those who think they are wiser than He is. He allows them to entrap themselves in their own wickedness. Those who despise His ways will fall into a ditch and not be able to recover. He can and will deliver those who call upon His name.

The fullness of sin comes to an end. In the depth of darkness, we will see the light. When we are sinking and taken captive at the harshness of the enemy of your soul, call upon Him to save you. He will not despise you even though you despise yourself.

