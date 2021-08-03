Mark Taylor

Guest Columnist

God is always near us and places, and He’s even closer than our own thoughts. God is able to shine His light even into the darkest valley you may have to walk into. God’s guidance, peace, hope, and anointing gives those that follow him the greatest of advantages.

God always knows how best to communicate with you in whatever way He knows you’ll be able to listen. In God’s timing, all things will come into order of His completion. God never will compromise nor alter His Word, for it was fixed and secure before time began and will remain that way forever. If there are any changes, it is not of His doing, for God says, “I change not.” The greatness of God’s position knows no bound and is without limit. With God on your side, you are never alone, and He will calm the troubled times of our souls always.

God never differs from Himself. You can come to Him at any time; He doesn’t keep set hours. His door is always open to anyone and His mood is always receptive. God never changes His mind. He thinks today as He always has or always will. His attitude toward sin is the same as the day when He drove it out of the Garden of Eden.

And His attitude toward the sinner hasn’t changed either, for He still stretches forth His hand today and cries out, “I have loved you with an everlasting love.” For those that will follow Christ and turn from sin, and for the struggling saint who today fights life’s battles, He still says, “Come unto me all ye that labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest.”