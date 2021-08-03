Cobwebbed Tales: For the Fun of It

Sandy Jordan

Guest Columnist

A teen from Alaska won a gold medal in swimming. She was chosen to be on the first mixed relay race. Men and women competing in the same race. She dived into the pool and her goggles slipped down her face. She swam blindly her portion of the race..

The Olympics have been part of my family since I can remember. Parents, siblings, husband and children. We cheered for the US, we cried as young athletes cried with pride on the medal stand. We weren’t strictly American biased. We often cheered on those from other countries. We were having fun. The hoopla surrounding the events did not matter. It was the people who had trained, worked hard and believed they had a chance to succeed. So many of them have a deep faith. Faith has seen them through tragedy, injuries and bouts of depression. Faith has been the backbone for so many.

The last men’s relay race was a splash in absurdity. We barely qualified. Because of that we had no lane but they gave us one at the last minute. On paper we were to lose, the previous fourteen relays would fade with our loss. Guess what? They won!

When the unexpected happens, the greatest upsets occurs, that adds to the victory. Like the two American swimmers. One was a battle hardened, multi-decorated veteran, the other a newbie. The young one took gold, the old salt took silver. In the two longest races for the women a woman won who had been struggling with her previous swimming meets, won them both. A man named Fink rose from oblivion to make US history.

The joy on these people’s faces are works of art. The sheer joy of accomplishment. I love Russian ballet. I love the grace, the form of the art. Watching them in gymnastics is like being at a ballet. We took silver after the leader developed the twistees and left the arena.

In the uneven bar final a Belgian woman meddled.. It was the first in a very long drought. Such was the gold a Tunisian young man won. Twice it had happened in its countries history. The team from Japan won all but three medals in Judo. The best were a brother, sister team appearing in their various events. The Jamaican women are burning up the track and the African members of men’s track are also burning up the tarmac. Some countries have skills in their fields of expertness. American men are the world’s worst gymnast.

The point is not if you win, but if you try. That swimmer coming in last gave it her best, she tried. that’s the important thing. I really enjoyed the swimming venues. It was so cooling watching them swim. Watching the cool blue water shimmer so beckoning in the heat. I think I cooled off a good ten degree in every event. I think we need to brush the cobwebs off our sense of fun, the joy of just being a part of something and enjoy a few laughs, don’t you?