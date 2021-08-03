Another Point of View: A Loss of Confidence—Really?

Brittany Rigdon

Another Point of View

On Nov. 28, 2016 – a mere 19 days after having gained the presidency by a decisive 77 electoral votes – Donald J. Trump claimed in a tweet, “In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”

This was neither the first nor the last time we would hear the howl of “Fraud!” Indeed, the claim of massive illegal voting remains one of the most powerful rallying cries of the Republican Party. At the most recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, the former president again vigorously condemned “election fraud” in the “rigged election” of 2020. He cited as evidence the regularly-scheduled maintenance of Georgia voter rolls and a single data analyst’s revelation that 35,000 Georgia residents filed change-of-address forms more than a month before voting in the presidential election.

(Just to be clear: The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 prohibits states from removing voters from their rolls 90 days before a primary or general election, except in cases of death, criminal conviction, or mental incapacity.)

Trump’s own Presidential Advisory Committee on Election Integrity found precisely zero evidence of voter fraud in the 2016 election. After counts, recounts, re-recounts, audits of re-recounts, ad nauseam, no evidence of “massive” illegal voting has been found in the 2020 election. Anywhere. In fact, as multiple long-term analyses have shown time and time again, voter fraud is incredibly rare. Even if it weren’t, the double-triple-quadruple-plus checks we have in our widely-varying election systems across our country make voter fraud exceptionally difficult to achieve.

Although many Republican lawmakers congratulated themselves on the high security and integrity of their states’ 2020 pandemic elections, these same lawmakers now insist that we need to enact more onerous voting requirements and further limit access to the polls.

Their reasoning? Restoring “voter confidence.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in March of this year signed Senate File 413 into law, a bill that cuts down early voting by nine days, cuts the period to request an absentee ballot by fifty days, and closes election polls an hour earlier. According to Reynolds, “All of these additional steps promote more transparency and accountability, giving Iowans even greater confidence to cast their ballot.”

Also in March, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed S.B. 202 into law. Section 2 of the bill attempts to justify the proposed voting constraints. The foremost declaration: “Following the 2018 and 2020 elections, there was a significant lack of confidence in Georgia election systems, with many electors concerned about allegations of rampant voter suppression and many electors concerned about allegations of rampant voter fraud.” Section 2 mentions voter/elector “confidence” no fewer than nine times.

Texas State Representative Travis Clardy, speaking with NPR’s Morning Edition, claimed that the latest version of Texas’ S.B. 7 “is a preventative measure for us.” Such measures against (nonexistent) voter fraud are required, he said, “to make sure that doesn't blossom into a problem that disturbs the underlying and one of the underpinnings of our democracy, and that is confidence in our elections.”

These are just a few the hundreds of restrictive voting laws Republican legislators have proposed or passed following the 2020 elections. Please note that neither the legislation nor the legislators themselves – not a single one – have cited any evidence of widespread voter fraud. Instead, they refer to allegations of widespread voter fraud which have so shaken their constituents’ confidence.

We know our elections are secure, they say. But these new laws are necessary in order to reassure our frightened citizens.

So who on earth is scaring people with these baseless allegations? Who started these vicious rumors that all of our elections are rigged? Who keeps promoting these conspiracy theories?

“There’s bad things going on in this country,” said Trump at CPAC, “very bad things.”

Seriously, it's right on the tip of my tongue...

"Another Point of View" is a column written by rotating authors dedicated to providing a variety of perspectives on life and politics.