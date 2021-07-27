The Deeds That Follow You

Mark Taylor

Guest Columnist

Do you know God like you should? Do you have that real relationship that He wants with you? If you don’t it’s because you won’t let Him have it, then you don’t really want to be His follower. But if you’ll put aside the world’s ways, God’s ways can do for you what no one else can.

Revelation tells us in Chapter 14:11-13 that those who won’t follow Jesus will have no rest day or night. But for the saints of God, those who keep His commandments and their faith in Jesus, they will hear these distinct words saying blessed, happy and prosperous, are those who have died to the world and gave their life to Christ. Blessed are they, says, the Spirit, so they may rest and find relief from their labors for their deeds follow them.

So what deeds are following you? Will they cause you to be in heaven or will they not? You know and God knows and some people probably can figure it out by the way you live. Back to the front where we started, do you really know God or do you just know about God and if not do you want to know Him?

You can. This world is a darkening place day by day. Soon it will be over. Where do you stand with God today? Are you so satisfied with how you’ve been living that if tomorrow you have to stand before Him with total confidence that you’ll get to enter heaven?

The decisions you make here on earth now will completely determine your entry.