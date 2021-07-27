Cobwebbed Tales: Links in a Chain

Sandy Jordan

Guest Columnist

The history of Missouri is a tangled web of events, links in a chain that created our state and these Ozarks we love. Without these links our state would not have become this unique blend. So much of our history is just tales in cobweb covered books. Yet, our history is fascinating, like a diamond with it’s many facets.

More than 120,000 pounds of hemp fiber was needed to rig the 44-gun USS Constitution, America’s oldest Navy ship affectionately called “Old Ironsides.” Nearly 55 tons of fiber was needed for the lines and rigging on that vessel alone. Even more hemp fiber went into making canvas for sails and caulking for the wooden hull.

Missouri, Illinois, and Kentucky farmers produced most American hemp. The opening of the Missouri River brought this industry to Missouri. The area along the Missouri River was ideal for the growth of the “Hemp” plant.

Lexington, located on the bluffs of the Missouri River, was platted in 1822. It was near William Jack's Ferry, which had been established three years earlier on the south bank of the river. It was named in commemoration of the Battle of Lexington. The first ferry was established in 1819 by Lexington's founder, Gilead Rupe. In 1823, Lexington became the county seat of Lafayette County and grew rapidly.

John Aull opened a mercantile store in 1822, and he was soon joined by his brothers James and Robert. The Aull Brothers firm soon had a frontier chain. They had stores in Independence, Westport, and Liberty. Other merchants came, as did farmers and planters who specialized in hemp, tobacco and cattle.

The steamboats made this growth possible, providing the necessary goods for growth of this area.

Lexington, not Kansas City, was the major center for merchants and outfitters of trappers, traders, and emigrants as they prepared to travel westward on the Santa Fe Trail, California Trail, Oregon Trail, and the Mormon Trail to Utah. Goods sent west from Lexington were valued at $450,000 in 1843. Rope walks, slaughter houses, a foundry and a furniture factory were among Lexington’s early industries.

Rope walks, were where rope was created. Once the hemp was harvested it went through a long process to form it into tough fibers that were braided into ropes. In a building called a “rope walk.”, long narrow rooms were built. A person walked backward as they braided the fibers into long lengths for ships rigging, twine to bind cotton bails and other types of braided rope. Raw “Hemp” was sent out to manufactures of canvas and caulking.

Immigrants from Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois often choose to migrate toward the interior of Missouri rather than endure the rigors of the westward trails. The trip on the steamboats were often daunting enough to cure “itchy feet” or “wanderlust” as some call it. Thus our area grew with the influx of these migrants. These people form the backbone of the Ozark’s ancestral pool. These links in the chain of events created a new and prosperous era for Missouri.