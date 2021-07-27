Cast All Your Care On Him

Bryan Cook

Union Grove Church

1 Peter 5:5 Likewise, ye younger, submit yourselves unto the elder. Yea, all of you be subject one to another, and be clothed with humility: for God resisteth the proud, and giveth grace to the humble. 5:6 Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: 5:7 Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.

Most people do not seek Godly wisdom in circumstances. They usually go to everyone else before they go to Godly council. I have learnt over the years that within Gods written word is wisdom and examples of how God led others through problems in their life. As a christian you should have a knowledge of what Gods word says. I praise God for Pastors and Evangelist and Teachers and all the other ministry gifts God has given the church. If you only depend on them to give you what you need you’re going to come up short and lacking.

You must establish a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He is the Word of God, manifest in human form. The ministry gifts can only point you to His written word and to listen to the Holy Spirit that has been given you to teach you. As you establish a relationship with God and have a knowledge of His word you learn that He cares about every detail of your life. The Godly council you should receive should bare witness with what you already know.

When speaking with people a lot of times I will ask them questions that they can answer themselves, if they have a knowledge of the written Word Of God. There is a lot of counselors, do what’s right in the eyes of God He will direct you.

Bryan Cook

uniongrovechurch@att.net