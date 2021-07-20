Cast Your Cares

Mark Taylor

Guest Columnist

You can be concerned as a Christian but do not be afraid of things happening in the world around you right now. Do not fear what you see and hear.

Remember God’s word in the book of Joshua, “Be strong and courageous.” And then the words of 2 Chronicles, “The battle is not yours but the Lord’s.” Lean into the words of Isaiah where God said, “Is My hand shortened at all that it cannot redeem or have I no power to deliver? It is the Lord God who dries up the seas, makes rivers in desert and clothes the heavens.”

Consider what the scripture says in Psalm 18, “The word of the Lord is tested and tried. He is a shield to all those who take refuge and put their trust in Him.” And does not it say in 1 Peter, “Cast all your cares, all your anxieties, all your worries, all your concerns once and for all on God. For He cares for you affectionately and cares about you.”

This is where we must keep our faith and focus, remembering who oversees faith. God is the God of yesterday, today and forever. True faith can sprout even in the darkness when you’ll trust God.

For God is the author of faith and He backs up what He creates. Faith cannot be stopped when God has written it in His plan.