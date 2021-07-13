Simplicity Is Wisdom

Bryan Cook

Union Grove Church

The Gospel (Good News) is simple. (John 3:16) For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, into the world that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. God sent His Son into the world to save it. Through His death, burial, and resurrection our sins were forgiven. Those that believe have been pardoned from their guilt and shame. We are no longer condemned in our trespasses against God.

Gods only Son Jesus Christ gave His life as a ransom for many. Basically, we were all judged to be condemned to death for our sins. In the fullness of time a new dispensation of time came about, God's grace to all mankind.

A righteous man, the Son of God accepted our death penalty upon Himself. He was judged and we were set free.

(1Corinthians 1:18-31) Tells us that to the wise men of the day that the preaching of the cross was foolishness, and to the religious sects of the day, it was a stumbling block. But to us who believe it is the wisdom of God. The natural mind can not comprehend the things of God. It takes the Holy Spirit to open our eyes to see the reality of how wrong we have been.

When we accept the Lord Jesus Christ as God's plan for mankind, to be forgiven we are changed into a new creation. We change our ways according to who we have become. Our life is transformed by the power of God through faith in His Son Jesus Christ the Lord. Your life was transformed into the Kingdom of Light. The simplicity is God Himself gave you an opportunity to be a people of God. Forgiven, favored, He loves you intentionally. Welcome to the Family.

