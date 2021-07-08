Another Point of View: In the End, it is Up to Us!

Kate Rhoades

Guest Columnist

Can we, as health-care consumers, bring down costs? And do we care enough to try to do so? The U.S. spends twice as much per person on healthcare as does any other developed nation, impacting us all. Award-winning investigative journalist Marshall Allen has written an informative book “Never Pay the First Bill: And Other Ways to Fight the Health Care System and Win” in which he explains how bills can be itemized and checked for accuracy and fair pricing first.

Many Americans tout our wonderful health care, and it is indeed superb — IF one can afford to pay for it. But 30 million Americans have no health insurance at all, and another 50 million have very high deductible policies. Only 155 million Americans have employer-sponsored health insurance, which costs employers dearly, and healthcare profiteering schemes are keeping employers from paying employees better wages.

Because these employers control the major source of income for our healthcare system, they could be part of the solution with a little effort on their part. Instead of passing high costs onto their employees, they could educate themselves on how the system works, band together and enter into direct relationships with the healthcare system. Those who have cut out many of the middlemen have eliminated 30–40% of their costs.

What about those without insurance? They are not charged a lower “cash” price; instead they receive a bill usually far above the negotiated insurance price.

Every year, millions of Americans are overcharged and underserved while the health care industry makes record profits. Powerful people and corporations are making a lot of money from the status quo, and they are funding our politicians who have no incentive to work for us.

In a private meeting with a group of citizens asking for his support to eliminate surprise medical bills, a Republican Missouri State Senator lamented that the insurance industry “owns” the Missouri legislature and nothing can get through the Senate Insurance and Banking Committee without agreement of the insurance lobby.

Allen’s book is a primer for those who want to fight back, and he encourages us to do so as it will take all of us to solve the problem of unfair medical pricing.

First: There are often mistakes in medical billing, so unless the bill is reasonable, ask for an itemized bill with MEDICAL CODING. This is often where mistakes are made. For example, a lady was charged $6000 for 3 simple stitches because it was erroneously coded as a more complicated procedure. Sometimes simply bringing the mistake to their attention will suffice.

If this fails, taking gathered evidence to small claims court will encourage the facility to take the more economical path and correct the mistake: The complaints of a person overcharged $300 by a dentist were ignored for months until the dentist had to defend himself before a judge in small claims court. Suddenly it became more economical to refund the overcharge.

Second: sometimes exorbitant billing is more than a mistake. Even if our insurance is paying the bill, it still costs us in higher insurance premiums. Often a hospital’s negotiated price with an insurance company is hundreds more than the cash price listed online. UNBELIEVABLE! So compare your bill against the publicized price list that hospitals are required to post online and fight back!

Other examples abound: A friend who was unable to nail down a price for a routine exam at a Joplin hospital or obtain a guarantee that she wouldn’t get a surprise medical bill, instead went to an excellent specialist in Bentonville where the procedure was obtained at a fixed price, payable online in advance, and with a guarantee that there would be no surprise billing.

Another friend had a routine blood test; her insurance company was billed $1,369 instead of $280 as it had been previously. There were no medical codes nor explanations for the huge price jump. She investigated and the bill was adjusted.

Our young grandson had dental work done, and his mother got a surprise bill from the anesthesiologist because their very expensive insurance refused to pay for it “because he was over 7 years old.” This was NOT elective anesthetic as the insurance company claimed; the dentist would not do the procedures without the anesthetic.

Fighting back against the unfair system built into our healthcare bureaucracy takes time and energy that not everyone has. Those with devastating illnesses or those working multiple jobs to make ends meet cannot do what needs to be done. So those who CAN fight the system to receive fair treatment should. Allen believes that if one to two percent of those who are overcharged pushback, making it too inconvenient to continue unfair billing, the health system will find economic reasons to make changes itself. In the end, it is up to us to force the industry to reform itself.

"Another Point of View" is a column written by rotating authors dedicated to providing a variety of perspectives on life and politics.