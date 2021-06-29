Bryan Cook

Union Grove Church

(Luke 5:1-11) is an account of Jesus entering a boat and teaching the people. He then after the use of the boat, told Peter to launch out into the deep and he would catch fish. So Peter said,“ We have fished all night and caught nothing, but at your word we will ”. They caught so many fish that the nets almost broke. Jesus then made the statement from now on you will catch men. Peter believed upon Jesus as the Messiah from that day.

Signs and wonders are to cause people to believe. To Peter, the word of knowledge Jesus received from the Holy Spirit was a sign to him. In the Gospels we see miracles signs and wonders happening over and over again. In another place, Jesus told a nobleman unless you see signs and wonders you will not believe. (John 4:46- 54) This statement stands true today, unless we see signs and wonders people will not believe.

Where ever the Gospel of the Kingdom is preached and received; miracles will be present because of faith in the resurrection. (Acts3:11-16) All through the New Testament, we see time and time again that miracles happened. When they happened people believed and accepted Jesus Christ as their savior. A sign points us somewhere. We follow the signs to get to where we are going. The Bible says that signs will follow those who believe. (Mark 16:15-18)

It doesn’t say only the Apostles. It says all who believe. I believe if the scriptures are true we should expect signs and wonders to happen still today. I personally have seen miracles in my own life and in the life of others because we believed the scripture and put our faith in the one who scripture is about.

