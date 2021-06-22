Mark Taylor

Guest Columnist

Make heaven your ultimate goal. Don’t get too attached to this earth. Be ready every day concerning eternal, heavenly things. Serve Christ! Be an example of faith in God. The Bible is the road map to eternity. You need to know what this book has information that no other book can provide.

God doesn’t mind you having a good life here, but He’s more concerned with how you live it now in relationship to eternal matters. Everything you do here on earth influences eternal matters in heaven. Colossians 3:2 says simply, “Set your mind on things above.”

What are the things you have set your mind on today? What are your priorities in life? The scripture reminds us in Matthew 6:21 that what you consider as treasure, as important to you, is where your heart really is.

The real inheritance that a person should leave others, especially those who call themselves Christians, should be a spiritual legacy, more than material or superficial things. A person whose life and everything they’ve done has pointed others to Jesus Christ, that is a life well-lived.

Don’t buy into the lies of this world or even its good things. There are more important things than running to this event or game or here or there. God’s placed you here on this earth for a reason. Don’t let the world steal it from you and miss out on the best God has for you.

Jesus said in Matthew 4, “It is written: man should not live by bread alone but by every word of God. You shall worship the Lord your God and Him you shall only serve.” Jesus went on to say, “Follow Me.”