Consider Your Ways

Bryan Cook

Union Grove Church

Haggai 1:2 This is what the Lord Almighty says: “These people say, ‘The time has not yet come to rebuild the Lord’s house.’” 3 Then the word of the Lord came through the prophet Haggia 4 “Is it a time for you yourselves to be living in your paneled houses, while this house remains a ruin?” 5 Now this is what the Lord Almighty says: “Give careful thought to your ways. 6 You have planted much, but harvested little. You eat, but never have enough. You drink, but never have your fill. You put on clothes, but are not warm. You earn wages, only to put them in a purse with holes in it.” 7 This is what the Lord Almighty says: “Give careful thought to your ways.

Many times we all feel like we are in kind of a hamster wheel. Going around and around, going thru the motions, never accomplishing anything. We see here that the people were working on their own houses but not restoring the Lords House. According to Paul the Apostle we are the temple of the Holy Spirit. It’s important that we take a spiritual inventory to see if we are walking the way the Lord intended us to walk. They worked hard trying to accomplish success in their lives but were never satisfied. I believe it was God stirring them up to seek Him. They were not considering their spiritual state of being or restoring the house of the Lord.

Revival starts as we consider our ways, and repent of our selfish desires. We begin to see Gods desire more important then our own. We awaken to ways we fall short in and change our ways to restore the only thing that truly satisfies, being Gods habitation.