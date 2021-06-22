Cause and Effect?

Donald Clarke

Guest Columnist

Last week’s guest column “Cause and Affect” was offensive to many readers, myself included. While many comments in that article were deeply disturbing and too egregious to bear repeating, the following statement cried out for a response: “In Africa, tribes fought each other, often they would wipe out whole villages. Then one day they saw the great ships, saw the trade goods and sold the enemy to the men on those ships. They got rid of their rivals and kept the land.”

This seems to be a denial of the root cause of slavery, and yet it is obvious to anyone familiar with capitalism, that without the insatiable demand for slave labor from greedy American plantation owners, there would not have been a slave trade, and African tribes would have had no incentive to attack each other to steal what had become a valuable commodity – human beings.

The author writes “The inclusive talking heads demand we walk around in sack cloth and ashes for crimes committed years ago.” It is all too easy for a white American whose parents and grandparents were allowed to build wealth to pass down to their children to say to Black and Indigenous Americans “get over it”. Indigenous tribes were evicted from their ancestral lands and death marched to deserts in the west where they starved and died with nothing to pass down to their children. Black communities were terrorized by lynching and their homes and businesses burned so that they too had nothing to pass down to their children.

When segregation, lynching and burning were no longer acceptable, Black communities were deprived of investment by redlining and gerrymandered to destroy their ability to vote for change, a situation that persists to the present day. Who in all honesty can say that this has not contributed to the situation where the median Black American family now has only thirteen cents for every one dollar in wealth held by White families?

The author concludes her column with a statement whose irony seems to be completely lost on her: “Our history is filled with action-reaction. Nothing happens for no reason, why not try telling both sides for a change?”

It is said that history is written by the victors. Now we know that there has been a systematic effort by white supremacists over the centuries to cover up the atrocities committed against Black and Indigenous communities to keep them in servitude in-lieu of slavery.

When I first started visiting Joplin in 2002, the only thing I knew about Tulsa was the Gene Pitney song “24-hours from Tulsa”. It seemed that the locals didn’t know much more about Tulsa than I did even though it was less than 2-hours west on I44. I love history, and I soon began to notice articles about a “Tulsa Race Riot” and the more I read, the more shocking that event was, all the more so that it had been systematically covered up. The atrocity came to national attention when Trump decided to hold a rally there on Juneteenth 2020, a spectacular blunder which resulted in the suppressed history of the “Tulsa Race Massacre” becoming international news. Now many other similar atrocities are coming to light.

Far from “moving on” it is our sacred duty to make sure that the shameful aspects of American history are acknowledged, only then can there be reconciliation and healing in pursuit of a more perfect union.