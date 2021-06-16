Bits and Pieces: Cause and Affect

Sandy Jordan

Guest Columnist

One of the iconic stories of the Bible is the day Jesus was asked to judge an adulteress, caught in the act. The man wasn’t brought to face the judgment. Jesus admitted that by law she was accountable. He stood with a stone in his hand. He asked the person who was sinless to step forward to cast that first stone. Like the mist, her accusers were gone. Jesus told her to sin no more and sent her away.

That same loving, healing, Son of God born of Mary was condemned to die for his healing, feeding and caring for those people. Those he had taken care of, turned on him like vicious dogs. Did Christ curse them? Did he condemn them and demand retribution? No, He said, "Father forgive them for they know not what they do.”

The inclusive talking heads demand we walk around in sack cloth and ashes for crimes committed years ago. This is not Christ’s way. His blood cleanses, by his stripes we are healed, and we are to live in the present, because each day is filled to captivity with troubles.

There is a law in effect that states for every action there is a reaction. When the atmosphere is unstable devastating storms are born. Going back through time one can see this law in effect. The caveman killed another to take his wife, theologians for thousands of years of tormented others for their differing beliefs.

In Africa, tribes fought each other, often they would wipe out whole villages. Then one day they saw the great ships, saw the trade goods and sold the enemy to the men on those ships. They got rid of their rivals and kept the land.

Custer invaded land he was forbidden to violate and the famous Custer’s last stand went down in history. Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, they started a war that only the atom bomb could end. In Tulsa, unrest walked the streets, distrust and anger bubbled on both sides. A white woman was molested, it boiled over into a tragedy fueled by the tensions of years in the making.

George Floyd was a piece of the puzzle, a victim of unrest bubbling since the 1960’s. Every year the atmosphere has grown more toxic. Every year, every moment that distrust grows effecting law enforcement, both white and men of color. You never see the whole picture. You never hear the other side.

Ironically, in Vietnam my husband came the closet to dying at the hands of a man of color. Resenting law enforcement he shot a hand grenade launcher, the missile failed to explode and my husband walked away. His two greatest battles as an MP were drugs and soldiers of color with a nasty attitude problem.

Christ offers peace, forgiveness and love. From the cross he forgave his tormentors. So I say this, “if you are perfect, if you have never had a bad thought toward someone...cast the first stone.”

Our history is filled with action-reaction. Nothing happens for no reason, why not try telling both sides for a change?