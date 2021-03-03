The Missouri Compromise

Sandy Jordan

Compromising in the legislature is a lost art. People have forgotten how to lay aside their personal agendas for the good of the people. There is no compromising today. Without compromise, Missouri would not be celebrating this milestone we’ve reached.

In 1803 The Louisiana Purchase was made by President Thomas Jefferson. Missouri was a part of Indiana until after the War of 1812. This state was ideal for growing hemp, this was the initial cash crop. Rope manufacturing was a thriving industry. Cotton came later, after the invention of the cotton gin.

On February 13th, 1819 the bill for Missouri statehood was introduced. President Monroe was in power. His presidency was the era of Good Feelings and party “amalgamation". Definition of amalgamation: the action or process of uniting or merging two or more things.

Political parties were working together in the Senate on monumental legislation that was shaping the expanding US. The work they were doing could easily of been mired down in political self interest, however, the good of the country prevailed.

In 1776 our founding father’s created a government of limited powers allowing the individual states to govern their unique population. In other words, the government was not designed to be a bully forcing everyone to be exactly like everyone else.

In the compromise Missouri would be accepted as a “slave” state and Maine a “free state”. This made sense as Maine was not an agriculture based entity. Fishermen had no need of field workers. These men derived their livelihood from the sea. In the compromise the Mason Dixon line was set at 36*30”.

The whole mathematical equation behind this piece of legislation is to complex to cover here. The political maneuvering is also to complex to condense. The most important fact is that Congress was willing to hammer out a deal that benefited everyone. Later on down the road, other legislation like the Kansas-Nebraska act, nullified the compromise. By then, Missouri was a state.

Missouri has been a political hot potato for most of it’s existence. Even tho Missouri aligned itself with the Confederacy. Seceding from the Union, it was not acknowledged as a Confederate state by the Federal government. Because of loop holes she wasn’t allowed that status, denying her help in the rebuilding process after the war.

Today, the governing body of the United States cannot compromise. It cannot move forward in a time of growing crisis. The government body is fixated on beating a dead horse. Trump has been nearly hung, drawn and quartered in the European tradition. His head has been put on the pike staff and paraded trough the city. Yet, they can’t move on but spin their wheels seeking new humiliations and abuse to heap upon his corpse.

I hope the governing bodies led by “Mr. Rogers” can soon move forward, ending this deadlock In the spirit of the Missouri compromise we need action and now, before its to late and our country is beyond repair.

- Sandy Jordan is a local writer and a founding member of The Crowder Quill literary magazine. She writes a weekly column, Bits and Pieces.