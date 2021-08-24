Lawrence County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 28% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Lawrence County has administered more than 22,834 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Aug. 17, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

That's up 3.41% from the previous week's tally of 22,081 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Lawrence County, 28% of people living in Lawrence County are fully vaccinated as of Aug. 17. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Missouri reported 731,097 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 3% from the week before.

The five areas with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Missouri as of Aug. 17 are Boone County (49%), Joplin (49%), St. Charles County (48%), St. Louis County (47%) and Franklin County (44%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Lawrence County as of Aug. 17:

How many people in Lawrence County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

34% of people in Lawrence County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 13,042 people

28% of people in Lawrence County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 10,775 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Missouri have been vaccinated so far?

52% of people in Missouri have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 3,141,452 people

44% of people in Missouri are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,655,248 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.