How many people live in Lawrence County after the 2020 Census count?

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka

USA TODAY Network

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

Missouri 2020 count Change % change Total 6,154,913 165,986 2.8% White 4,740,335 -218,435 -4.4% Black 699,840 6,449 0.9% American Indian 30,518 3,142 11.5% Asian 133,377 35,294 36.0% Pacific Islander 9,730 3,469 55.4% Other Race 127,942 47,485 59.0% Two or More Races 413,171 288,582 231.6% Hispanic 303,068 90,598 42.6%

Lawrence County 2020 count Change % change Total 38,001 -633 -1.6% White 33,137 -3,042 -8.4% Black 135 33 32.4% American Indian 415 86 26.1% Asian 176 40 29.4% Pacific Islander 40 15 60.0% Other Race 1,360 150 12.4% Two or More Races 2,738 2,085 319.3% Hispanic 2,987 543 22.2%

Monett city 2020 count Change % change Total 9,576 703 7.9% White 6,588 -1,117 -14.5% Black 28 -40 -58.8% American Indian 191 114 148.1% Asian 377 290 333.3% Pacific Islander 44 35 388.9% Other Race 1,240 486 64.5% Two or More Races 1,108 935 540.5% Hispanic 2,424 738 43.8%

Aurora city 2020 count Change % change Total 7,219 -289 -3.8% White 6,135 -798 -11.5% Black 35 10 40.0% American Indian 81 16 24.6% Asian 13 0 0.0% Pacific Islander 3 -5 -62.5% Other Race 383 53 16.1% Two or More Races 569 435 324.6% Hispanic 738 175 31.1%

Mount Vernon city 2020 count Change % change Total 4,526 -49 -1.1% White 4,104 -257 -5.9% Black 23 5 27.8% American Indian 51 -7 -12.1% Asian 18 -4 -18.2% Pacific Islander 0 Other Race 29 2 7.4% Two or More Races 301 212 238.2% Hispanic 122 24 24.5%