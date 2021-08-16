How many people live in Lawrence County after the 2020 Census count?
These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.
Missouri
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
6,154,913
165,986
2.8%
White
4,740,335
-218,435
-4.4%
Black
699,840
6,449
0.9%
American Indian
30,518
3,142
11.5%
Asian
133,377
35,294
36.0%
Pacific Islander
9,730
3,469
55.4%
Other Race
127,942
47,485
59.0%
Two or More Races
413,171
288,582
231.6%
Hispanic
303,068
90,598
42.6%
Lawrence County
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
38,001
-633
-1.6%
White
33,137
-3,042
-8.4%
Black
135
33
32.4%
American Indian
415
86
26.1%
Asian
176
40
29.4%
Pacific Islander
40
15
60.0%
Other Race
1,360
150
12.4%
Two or More Races
2,738
2,085
319.3%
Hispanic
2,987
543
22.2%
Monett city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
9,576
703
7.9%
White
6,588
-1,117
-14.5%
Black
28
-40
-58.8%
American Indian
191
114
148.1%
Asian
377
290
333.3%
Pacific Islander
44
35
388.9%
Other Race
1,240
486
64.5%
Two or More Races
1,108
935
540.5%
Hispanic
2,424
738
43.8%
Aurora city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
7,219
-289
-3.8%
White
6,135
-798
-11.5%
Black
35
10
40.0%
American Indian
81
16
24.6%
Asian
13
0
0.0%
Pacific Islander
3
-5
-62.5%
Other Race
383
53
16.1%
Two or More Races
569
435
324.6%
Hispanic
738
175
31.1%
Mount Vernon city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
4,526
-49
-1.1%
White
4,104
-257
-5.9%
Black
23
5
27.8%
American Indian
51
-7
-12.1%
Asian
18
-4
-18.2%
Pacific Islander
0
Other Race
29
2
7.4%
Two or More Races
301
212
238.2%
Hispanic
122
24
24.5%
Communities
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Aurora city
7,219
-289
-3.8%
Aurora township
9,149
-323
-3.4%
Buck Prairie township
3,882
-185
-4.5%
Chesapeake CDP
48
-1
-2.0%
Freistatt township
555
6
1.1%
Freistatt village
179
16
9.8%
Green township
409
-33
-7.5%
Halltown village
104
-69
-39.9%
Hoberg township
699
-7
-1.0%
Hoberg village
48
-8
-14.3%
Lincoln township
1,671
7
0.4%
Marionville city
2,054
-171
-7.7%
Miller city
704
5
0.7%
Monett city
9,576
703
7.9%
Mount Pleasant township
873
-49
-5.3%
Mount Vernon city
4,526
-49
-1.1%
Mount Vernon township
7,605
45
0.6%
Ozark township
1,472
-186
-11.2%
Pierce City city
1,251
-41
-3.2%
Pierce township
6,835
249
3.8%
Red Oak township
380
-30
-7.3%
Spring River township
2,034
-165
-7.5%
Stotts City city
167
-53
-24.1%
Turnback township
1,410
59
4.4%
Verona town
507
-112
-18.1%
Vineyard township
1,027
-21
-2.0%