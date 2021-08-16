How many people live in Lawrence County after the 2020 Census count?

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka
USA TODAY Network

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

Missouri

2020 countChange% change

Total

6,154,913

165,986

2.8%

White

4,740,335

-218,435

-4.4%

Black

699,840

6,449

0.9%

American Indian

30,518

3,142

11.5%

Asian

133,377

35,294

36.0%

Pacific Islander

9,730

3,469

55.4%

Other Race

127,942

47,485

59.0%

Two or More Races

413,171

288,582

231.6%

Hispanic

303,068

90,598

42.6%

Lawrence County

2020 countChange% change

Total

38,001

-633

-1.6%

White

33,137

-3,042

-8.4%

Black

135

33

32.4%

American Indian

415

86

26.1%

Asian

176

40

29.4%

Pacific Islander

40

15

60.0%

Other Race

1,360

150

12.4%

Two or More Races

2,738

2,085

319.3%

Hispanic

2,987

543

22.2%

Monett city

2020 countChange% change

Total

9,576

703

7.9%

White

6,588

-1,117

-14.5%

Black

28

-40

-58.8%

American Indian

191

114

148.1%

Asian

377

290

333.3%

Pacific Islander

44

35

388.9%

Other Race

1,240

486

64.5%

Two or More Races

1,108

935

540.5%

Hispanic

2,424

738

43.8%

Aurora city

2020 countChange% change

Total

7,219

-289

-3.8%

White

6,135

-798

-11.5%

Black

35

10

40.0%

American Indian

81

16

24.6%

Asian

13

0

0.0%

Pacific Islander

3

-5

-62.5%

Other Race

383

53

16.1%

Two or More Races

569

435

324.6%

Hispanic

738

175

31.1%

Mount Vernon city

2020 countChange% change

Total

4,526

-49

-1.1%

White

4,104

-257

-5.9%

Black

23

5

27.8%

American Indian

51

-7

-12.1%

Asian

18

-4

-18.2%

Pacific Islander

0

Other Race

29

2

7.4%

Two or More Races

301

212

238.2%

Hispanic

122

24

24.5%

Communities

2020 countChange% change

Aurora city

7,219

-289

-3.8%

Aurora township

9,149

-323

-3.4%

Buck Prairie township

3,882

-185

-4.5%

Chesapeake CDP

48

-1

-2.0%

Freistatt township

555

6

1.1%

Freistatt village

179

16

9.8%

Green township

409

-33

-7.5%

Halltown village

104

-69

-39.9%

Hoberg township

699

-7

-1.0%

Hoberg village

48

-8

-14.3%

Lincoln township

1,671

7

0.4%

Marionville city

2,054

-171

-7.7%

Miller city

704

5

0.7%

Monett city

9,576

703

7.9%

Mount Pleasant township

873

-49

-5.3%

Mount Vernon city

4,526

-49

-1.1%

Mount Vernon township

7,605

45

0.6%

Ozark township

1,472

-186

-11.2%

Pierce City city

1,251

-41

-3.2%

Pierce township

6,835

249

3.8%

Red Oak township

380

-30

-7.3%

Spring River township

2,034

-165

-7.5%

Stotts City city

167

-53

-24.1%

Turnback township

1,410

59

4.4%

Verona town

507

-112

-18.1%

Vineyard township

1,027

-21

-2.0%