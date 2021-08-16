Aurora Schools set to begin 2021-22 school year

School is right around the corner with the first day for the Aurora School District (ASD) on Aug. 23.

The Aurora Advertiser caught up with Superintendent Billy Redus on the adjustments made to the Reopening Plan for the 2020-21 School Year to the latest Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan (SRCSP).

The two documents, which are a guide on daily monitoring regarding COVID19, are similar, with some changes that may factor in parents’ decision making regarding their child’s health and or attendance at school.

Last year, the ASD did not mandate masks or have to close during the school year, except extending Thanksgiving Break by two days with substitute teachers difficult to find and some teachers in quarantine.

This year, the ASD is again not requiring masks to be worn or vaccinations to be obtained.

District personnel will be contact tracing when a positive case is determined while teachers will continue to have seating charts and practice fidelity in the event tracing is required.

Social distancing will be implemented to include at least three feet and up to six feet, as possible, in all areas. Extra lunch periods and other mitigation strategies will be in place similar to last year.

Redus sent out weekly updates on positive cases and quarantine cases while keeping in constant contact with the Lawrence County Health Department to make sure they were on the same page and plans to do so again this year.

The district had four level outlined in the Reopening Plan for the 2020-21 School Year with Level 1 stating general procedures and protocols for student and staff health, building operations, buses, social distancing practices, attendance, virtual opens, and an action plan if a positive case was confirmed.

Level two was for an increase in community cases or isolated staff/student exposure occurred, level three was defined as a significant number of community cases spiking or several building level cases were confirmed, and level four was school closure.

The highest levels reached in the district was level two, which meant more isolated deep cleaning of the exposure area, communication with staff and families of exposure possibilities and a transition to a temporary virtual setting if students were quarantined.

“We didn’t require masks last year. We wanted to make sure if wanted kids to wear a mask we would help with it if they couldn’t provide one.” Said Redus. “Also, to make sure there wasn’t any back and forth abouts some are wearing masks, and some aren’t, that seemed to go really smoothly. We had both students and teachers that wore masks throughout the year, and we had some that didn’t. We social distanced as much as possible, kept classes together and cohorted so we didn’t have intermingling. We did shut down tutoring last year because we technically provided transportation after tutoring in the evenings but because of the fact that we didn’t want to mix kids that don’t usually get together on the same bus, for tracing purposes.”

“I really wish we hadn’t don’t that now,” added Redus. “But we did. And we didn’t have anything come of it but some of those kids really needed after school tutoring and that’s a regret I have from last year. We do have plans this year to go back to tutoring and actually scale it up this year to deal with the learning loss last year, I’m happy with that. We continue to clean, sanitize and over sanitize, were still going to clean and do the things we need to do to keep the kids safe.”

At the June Board of Education meeting, the board approved a revised version of the plan to begin the school year, a seven-page Safe Return to In Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan (SRCSP).

The district sent a survey to district stakeholders, asking different questions relating to incoming Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds and COVID protocols. Redus also visited with staff to get their feedback on how the prior school year went and what things they needed to do differently this year.

“The majority said they were comfortable last year,” said Redus. “There was a lot of hesitation last year coming back after we had closed school (at Thanksgiving), there was far less hesitancy this year from the teachers. A lot of them have gotten vaccinated, that made them feel better, and the others that are choosing not to vaccinate feel more informed and the things were doing will keep them safe while they’re in the classroom.”

The SRCSP added that the new plan will be reviewed at least every six months with consultation including students and their families, school and district administrators, teachers, principals, staff and other groups when possible such as civil rights organizations, stake holders representing the interests of children with disabilities, English learners, children experiencing homelessness, child and youth in foster care, migratory student, children who are incarcerated and other underserved students.

It also added the ASD will implement procedures regarding the universal and correct wearing of masks, physical distancing (e.g. including use of cohorts/pods), handwashing and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities, including improving ventilation, contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine, in collaboration with the state and local health departments, diagnostic and screening testing, efforts to provide vaccinations to educators, other staff, and students, if eligible and appropriate accommodations for children with disabilities with respect to the health and safety policies.

The plan was revised again on Jul. 26, changing plans to allow alternative methods for virtual learning (AMI), that allows for a few days where the students go virtual with attendance still counting.

Other changes made to the plan came from information from a joint meeting with the Barry and Lawrence County Health Departments. If a student/person is exposed to a positive case and both are wearing masks, the exposed person will not have to quarantine. They will only be required to watch for symptoms and get tested if symptoms occur.

Another change states that students/people who are vaccinated do not have to quarantine if exposed to a positive case and should watch for symptoms and mask in public indoor settings for 14 days. If tested after 3-5 days following exposure and a negative result is found, the vaccinated person may unmask.

On Aug. 11, Redus posted a bulletin announcing that, because of district wide improvements as a result of the Proposition Secure Our Students (SOS) passing and COVID cases resurging, that they would again be having a drive-through stile Open House/Meet the Teacher on Aug. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“I’ll be honest with you, was hoping to have our regular open house,” said Redus on Aug. 11. “Parents love it, teachers love it when the kids can come in. I was just trying to hold off to see where we were with construction, that was my goal to open up. We had a meeting with principals on Aug. 9, where we sat and talked about that and then with the construction people about what’s going on. We sent out a survey to teachers also, wanted their input back, made the decision for sure yesterday (Aug. 10) to go with virtual open house.”

“I hope that they understand it’s not just COVID. The construction we have ongoing makes it more difficult for parking and have heavy equipment out there. We’ll have it all cleaned up by school, but at the same time, wanted to make sure everything was as smooth as possible.”