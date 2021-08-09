Lawrence County's COVID cases fall 15.1%; Missouri cases up 9.4%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases increased 9.4% in Missouri in the week ending Sunday as the state added 19,940 cases. The previous week had 18,220 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 35.9% from the week before, with 760,368 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 2.62% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 48 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Lawrence County reported 135 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 159 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,530 cases and 94 deaths.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Sullivan, Bates and Howell counties. Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 2,203 cases; Kansas City County, with 1,837 cases; and Jackson County, with 1,732. Weekly case counts rose in 72 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Jackson, Kansas City and Jefferson counties.

Missouri ranked 37th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 50% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 58.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 89,360 vaccine doses, including 55,028 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 115,602 vaccine doses, including 77,883 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 5,585,416 total doses.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 37 counties, with the best declines in Greene, Taney and Webster counties.

In Missouri, 173 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 123 people were were reported dead.

A total of 708,412 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 10,275 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 35,763,785 people have tested positive and 616,829 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Saturday, Aug. 7.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,103

The week before that: 3,147

Four weeks ago: 2,039

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 100,884

The week before that: 81,226

Four weeks ago: 44,472

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.