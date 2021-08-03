New Chief of Police for the City of Aurora Announced

City of Aurora

On Jul. 30, the City of Aurora has announced that Mr. Wesley Coatney has been selected to serve the Aurora community as the next Chief of Police for the City of Aurora. Mr. Coatney was selected from a group of five well qualified candidates and brings twenty years of law enforcement and criminal investigations experience to the position of Chief of Police for the City of Aurora.

Originally from Aurora (AHS Class of 1999) Mr. Coatney began his law enforcement career in 2001 as a police officer with the cities of Aurora and Webb City, and in 2010 moved over to work as a criminal investigator with the State of Missouri. During that time Mr. Coatney has worked for the State of Missouri Inspector General’s Office/Office of Professional Standards as a criminal investigator, specifically for the Missouri Department of Corrections. In this capacity, he was tasked with the investigation of criminal and administrative allegations/crimes that occurred within the Missouri Department of Corrections. These investigations included crimes such as murder, rape, assault, staff misconduct, use-of-force, and other miscellaneous allegations and crimes. These investigations required him to work closely with the State Attorney General’s Office regarding litigation related to the investigations, and with staff from the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Coatney also brings strong supervisory experience to the position as well. Initially serving as the Central Region Investigations Supervisor, Mr. Coatney was promoted to the position of state Investigations Manager. There he oversaw an investigations unit that included sixty investigative staff across the state and coordinated the investigations of criminal and internal investigations for the Missouri Department of Corrections for the inmate and parole populations as well as crimes committed by Corrections Department Staff.

The panels that conducted the interviews were impressed by the level of responsibility, oversight and coordination that was required of Mr. Coatney in his most recent positions. Interestingly, Mr. Coatney’s statewide area of responsibility meant that he covered the entire state but worked from a central office in Jefferson City. However, during the ongoing issues related to COVID-19 he worked remotely. With this in mind, Mr. Coatney was approved to relocate his office to Aurora, and he returned to his hometown in the spring of 2021, working out of the Probation and Parole office in downtown Aurora.

The interviews of the potential candidates took place in three steps. Each candidate interviewed with a Community Panel made up of educators, business owners, the City Manager, Jon Holmes and concerned citizens from the community. Each candidate also interviewed with Department Heads of the City of Aurora. As part of the Management Team, the Department Heads regularly interact with the Police Department and its staff of addressing issues within the City and was also looking for a candidate that would be a good fit for the entire team. Those two panels recommended two final candidates to move forward in the hiring process and were interviewed in a joint session of the Aurora City Council and the Marionville Board of Alderman.

City manager Holmes commented about the lengthy process. “We wanted a very open and transparent process where the selected candidate had been thoroughly vetted and asked hard questions by a variety of stakeholders from the community. We definitely achieved that; the Community Panel asked tough questions and expressed to all of the candidates the concerns they had for our Police Department and the police staff that serve our community.” The Aurora City Council and the Marionville Board of Alderman spent three-and-a-half hours in closed session interviewing the final two candidates and discussing the candidates at length. In the end, the final recommendation from both elected bodies was to offer the position to Mr. Coatney.

Holmes went on to say, “The Aurora community is fully supportive of our Police Staff, which is greatly appreciated, but there is always opportunity to improve, and I am confident that Mr. Coatney will be a great addition to the amazing people that we have working for the City of Aurora and the Police Department.”

Mayor Jason Lewis stated that he is “confident that Chief Coatney is a wonderful match for the City of Aurora. His background rooted in law enforcement, coupled with his experience at the state level will be an important asset for our city for years to come.”

Mr. Coatney stated that he is looking forward to the challenges associated with this new position and added “I am excited and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the Aurora and Marionville Police Department. Two communities extremely near and dear to my heart.”

Coatney begins his Chief of Police duties with the Aurora Police Department on August 23, 2021.

