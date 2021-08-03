Lawrence County's COVID cases fall 10.7%; Missouri cases up 7.7%

Mike Stucka

New coronavirus cases increased 7.7% in Missouri in the week ending Sunday as the state added 18,220 cases. The previous week had 16,921 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked sixth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 53.6% from the week before, with 559,334 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 3.26% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 50 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Lawrence County reported 159 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 178 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,395 cases and 91 deaths.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Sullivan, Howell and Marion counties. Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 2,128 cases; Kansas City County, with 1,566 cases; and Jackson County, with 1,340. Weekly case counts rose in 67 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Kansas City, Jackson and St. Charles counties.

Missouri ranked 37th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 49.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 57.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 115,602 vaccine doses, including 77,883 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 88,249 vaccine doses, including 61,765 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 5,496,056 total doses.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 47 counties, with the best declines in Greene, Christian and Taney counties.

In Missouri, 123 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 85 people were were reported dead.

A total of 688,472 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 10,102 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 35,003,417 people have tested positive and 613,228 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Saturday, July 31.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,065

The week before that: 2,644

Four weeks ago: 1,778

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 81,200

The week before that: 63,434

Four weeks ago: 41,240

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.