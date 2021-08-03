Free COVID Vaccination Clinics Set For Community

Aurora Advertiser

Local COVID vaccination clinics have been set for Thursday, August 12th, and Friday, August 13th in Aurora, in a community-minded effort to provide ample opportunities to those interested in receiving the COVID 19 vaccines.

Aurora United Methodist Church is hosting the first one from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on August 12th at the church at 1211 S. Carnation.

Aurora Baptist Temple is hosting the second clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on August 13th at the church at 1013 S. Elliott Avenue.

No appointments will be necessary and participants will need to stay on site for observation for 15 minutes post vaccine.

Moderna vaccines will be available for those over the age of 18, while Pfizer BioNTech vaccinations will be available for those 12 to 17. Anyone under the age of 18 will need parental permission to receive the shot.

Second dose clinics have been set for September 9-10. Details will be forthcoming.

This vaccine project is being launched in partnership through the Aurora United Methodist Church, Aurora Baptist Temple, Aurora First Presbyterian Church, Grace Lutheran Church and the Lawrence County Health Department.