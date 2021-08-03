Aurora Chamber of Commerce celebrates local businesses

Aurora Chamber of Commerce

The Aurora Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated two businesses, Nestwood Creations and Smart Insurance, with ribbon cuttings.

Nestwood Creations, a new member of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, is locally owned and operated by Heather and Earl Newton and is located at 11116 State Hwy 39 in Jenkins, Missouri (12 miles south of Aurora).

Nestwood Creations offers full service digitizing services, graphic art work, custom sewing and alterations, heat press, decals, signs, and embroidery.

Smart Insurance, serving Southwest Missouri community for over 50 years and owned by Randy and Gayle Smart, recently completed a new remodel at their location in Marionville.

Nestwood Creations

Phone: 417-308-0900

https://nestwoodcreations.com

Smart Insurance

Phone: 417-258-2541

www.smartinsuranceagency.com