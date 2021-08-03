Arvest Foundation Donates $4,015 to Charlie 22 Outdoors

Arvest Bank

Award will support outdoor activities for veterans

WEBB CITY, MO –The Arvest Foundation is pleased to announce a $4,015 donation to support the mission of Charlie 22 Outdoors, an organization serving local veterans. The funds will be used to continue the organization’s passion, to serve those who have already served.

The donation was made at Arvest Bank located at 1515 W MacArthur Dr., on July 28. Arvest Bank associates were on hand to present the check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation.

“On behalf of the entire Charlie 22 Outdoors family, we are humbled and motivated by this generous donation,” said Scotty Hettinger, Executive Director Charlie 22 Outdoors. “This funding is going to go directly towards preparation and conducting future events for our nation’s veterans and active-duty personnel. It takes us all to be successful in the battle against veteran suicide. We are always amazed at how people believe in the mission and want to be a part of it. Whether it’s through funding or volunteering in some capacity. We thank the Arvest Foundation again for believing in and joining us in our cause.”

“The services Charlie 22 Outdoors provides to our veterans is commendable and arguably vital to a safe and bright future for those who have served,” said Lacie Waggoner, Arvest Joplin region marketing manager. “We are especially proud to donate these funds to help further their mission and to show our respect and gratitude to our veterans.”

The mission, of Charlie 22 Outdoors, is to provide outdoor activities to our nation’s veterans, with the goal of showing them there is hope, love and a personal meaning in God’s grace. Charlie 22 Outdoors is a 501c3 organization. Community support makes a positive difference in the lives of our veterans. Anyone wishing to support Charlie 22 Outdoors, can visit charlie22outdoors.com.

About the Arvest Foundation

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint. For more information, go to www.arvestfoundation.org.