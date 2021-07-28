Aurora Advertiser sold to Sexton Media Group

The Aurora Advertiser and Neosho Daily News will have a new owner as of Sept. 1, 2021.

Gannett Co., Inc., the parent company of both papers, has agreed to sell the once and twice weekly publications, respectively, to Sexton Media Group.

Sexton Media Group, owned by Jimmy and Rhonda Sexton of Neosho, adds the Aurora Advertiser and the Neosho Daily News to its current publications that include The News-Dispatch and the River Hills Traveler.

Gannett Co., Inc., is part of the USA TODAY network with local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S. Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, N.M., represented Gannett in the transaction.

Terms of the transaction, scheduled to close on Sept. 1, were not disclosed.

"This acquisition and merger will greatly benefit our readers and advertisers, allowing them to find the local news and stories that are important to them and their families all in one place, as well as providing advertisers one local media outlet to promote their business with our print, online and social media platforms," said Jimmy Sexton in a statement on their social media announcing the purchase.

Gannett understands the value and importance of having local news reported on by those that live in, and are part of, the community. Although we may not be in the area moving forward, we are elated to see it stay in the hands of someone that understands the fabric of the community.

As a reporter who is still very new to the industry having only graduated in 2016, I’ve seen that importance of having local news play out in my various stops thus far in Michigan, Ohio and now Missouri. News coverage, and especially local newspapers, have felt the impact of the rapid changes to this industry.

Regardless of these changes, I’ve come to realize there will always be a place for these local newspapers. Whether it’s informing the community about what’s going on at the city council and board of education meetings or covering the events and people that make this place home.

With a concentration in sports reporting, I’ve always had my sights on sports, but along the way I’ve had to wear multiple hats in this ever-evolving field. It made me gain a much larger appreciation for those who step up to serve their community whether it’s on a board, commission or just being an active part of community discussions.

Having only moved to Missouri in March, I can’t say I got to learn everything about these communities in just a few short months, and I can't express enough thanks to all the community members that took the time for me, made my job easier and allowed me into their lives.

Support local news!

The full statement from Sexton Media Group: