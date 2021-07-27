Lawrence County's COVID cases up 14.8%; Missouri cases surge 23.8%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Missouri in the week ending Sunday, rising 23.8% as 16,921 cases were reported. The previous week had 13,663 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked fourth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 61% from the week before, with 363,801 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 4.65% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 49 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Lawrence County reported 178 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 155 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,236 cases and 90 deaths.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Douglas, Taney and Wright counties. Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 1,977 cases; Greene County, with 1,584 cases; and Kansas City County, with 1,179. Weekly case counts rose in 86 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in St. Louis, Kansas City and St. Charles counties.

Missouri ranked 37th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 47.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 56.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 88,249 vaccine doses, including 61,765 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 82,458 vaccine doses, including 54,280 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 5,380,454 total doses.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 28 counties, with the best declines in Cole, Osage and Jasper counties.

In Missouri, 85 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 90 people were were reported dead.

A total of 670,252 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 9,979 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 34,443,761 people have tested positive and 610,891 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Saturday, July 24.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,633

The week before that: 2,350

Four weeks ago: 1,700

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 63,589

The week before that: 51,575

Four weeks ago: 40,512

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.