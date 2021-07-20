Local students graduate from Missouri State University

Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Missouri State University awarded 2,954 degrees to students in spring 2021.

The commencement ceremonies took place May 13-14, 2021, at JQH Arena. The following local students earned degrees:

Eric Shoenberger of Verona graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business, Kristian Farnsworth of Marionville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood Education, Autumn Fletcher of Marionville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, English, Cum Laude, Braxton Fulp of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies , Magna Cum Laude, Mariah Funcannon of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Global Studies and Bachelor of Science in Modern Language, Honors College, Emily Geisendorfer of Verona graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, English, Summa Cum Laude, Ethan Mooneyham of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business, Tabitha Morgan of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Gerontology, Tanner Schmidt of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Physical Education, Hayley Seitz of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science, Chelsey Small of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Movement Science, Cum Laude and Shanna Gilliland of Aurora graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 undergraduate credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5