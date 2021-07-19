Pharmacy hours expanding at Cox Monett

CoxHealth

Beginning today, the Pharmacy at Cox Monett will expand its hours of service.

The new hours will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The expansion will help us meet the needs of our nursing team and our patients,” said Louis Kynard, system director of pharmacy services at CoxHealth. “Since the opening of the new hospital, we are seeing patients with higher degrees of acuity. This has required more intense drug regimens, and treatment protocols are more complex.”

Expanding services will also allow Cox Monett to provide chemotherapy and other infusions for patients.

“The new hospital allows us more options for patients to receive care and services close to home,” he added.

For more information about pharmacy services at Cox Monett, please click here.