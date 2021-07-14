Lawrence County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 25% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Lawrence County has administered more than 19,414 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of July 13, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

That's up 2.76% from the previous week's tally of 18,892 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Lawrence County, 25% of people living in Lawrence County are fully vaccinated as of July 13. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Missouri reported 642,168 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five areas with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Missouri as of July 13 are Boone County (47%), St. Charles County (45%), St. Louis County (44%), Joplin (43%) and Franklin County (40%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Lawrence County as of July 13:

How many people in Lawrence County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

29% of people in Lawrence County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 10,914 people

25% of people in Lawrence County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 9,350 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Missouri have been vaccinated so far?

46% of people in Missouri have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,825,796 people

40% of people in Missouri are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,444,751 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.