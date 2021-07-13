Brueckner Named Arvest Trust Officer in Joplin

Arvest Bank

JOPLIN, Mo. – Arvest Wealth Management has hired Chad Brueckner to serve as trust officer in its Joplin region.

Brueckner joins Arvest after working at Copeland & Brown Attorneys since 2017. His primary role at Copeland & Brown was assisting clients in estate planning and administration. In his new role at Arvest, Brueckner’s primary duties include personal trust administration, development and management of fiduciary client relationships.

“Chad brings a great deal of experience, expertise and enthusiasm, along with a strong work ethic, and he will be a great addition to our team,” said Eric Secker, senior vice president and regional manager for Arvest Wealth Management. “His legal background gives him a unique perspective that will be especially valuable to our clients. Chad really strives to educate his clients in an effort to give them peace of mind and confidence as they work together to address their individual needs and plan for a secure financial future.”

Brueckner earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri and a law degree from Oklahoma City University. He currently serves as a board member for the Downtown Joplin Alliance and Jasper County Bar Association and a member of the City of Joplin’s Historic Preservation Commission, among other civic endeavors. Brueckner has one daughter and is a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

