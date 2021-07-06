Life360 Community Services gifted former Cox Monett Hospital

At the end of June, the former Cox Monett Hospital announced that it would soon be serving the region in a new way after nearly 70 years of medical care.

CoxHealth will be gifting the facility to Life360 Community Services, a Springfield based organization that works to reverse poverty’s effects on families in Missouri.

“We have great affection for our former hospital and are grateful for the many lives it was able to serve throughout its history,” said Darren Bass, president of Cox Monett Hospital in the press release. “This transition is something we are very excited about, especially since it means the facility will continue to serve our friends and neighbors and make a difference here in Monett.”

Built in 1953, the former Cox Monett Hospital served patients until Jan. 2021, when the current 70,000 square foot hospital that cost $42 million and began construction in Apr. 2019 opened at 1000 E. Highway 60 in Monett.

When construction on the new hospital began in 2019, it was done so with forward thinking on how to best serve the community with the former location.

“In the beginning, we were actually working with a few not-for-profit organizations to move into the former hospital,” said Janell Patton, Community Relations Manager, Marketing and Planning for CoxHealth in an email to the Neosho Daily News. “As discussions progressed into spring, Life360 Community Services came into the picture. We knew early on this was an organization that aligned with the CoxHealth Mission, Vision and Values.”

“The former hospital is centrally located in Monett, so we know it’s pretty easy to get to, and that is our goal, we want to continue to help as many people as we possibly can,” added Patton. “In addition, selling the hospital could have resulted in the inability to bring all the non-profit organizations together due to minor remodeling costs, etc., and it was more important for us to have as many organizations locally to serve the community than to make money on the sale.”

Life360 operates an outreach location in Monett and since early 2020, Patton said they’ve jumped right in to help families with their feeding programs with the goal of ending food instability.

Food instability is defined by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) as the lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.

With the hospital and two clinics on the campus being gifted to Life360, Patton also told the Neosho Daily News she knows there are plans for a daycare to move into one of the buildings.

The expectation is that the former hospital will transfer over to Life360 in August, with plans still in the works, but initial plans stated in the press release list uses for the facility including services related to mental health; foster care; crisis pregnancy; nutrition; youth and childcare, including an onsite preschool; employment; education; community meeting space and more.

“Life360 is in the former hospital now preparing to move their programs into the facility and looking to make it their own to fit the needs they have,” said Patton. “Additional community services will be offered by other non-profit organizations in the building once the transfer is complete.”

The due diligence period runs until mid-August, at which time the official transfer will take place and Life360 will have a new home.

“We are excited to partner with the Monett community to see this facility into its next chapter,” said Ted Cederblom, CEO of Life360 Community Services in the press release. “We look forward to the many partnerships that will benefit our neighbors in Monett.”