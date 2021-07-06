Arvest Bank Partners with efactory & Missouri SBDC at Missouri State University to Launch “Supercharge Southwest Missouri” Initiative

Arvest Bank

The program leverages a network of supporters and services to supercharge entrepreneurs, small business owners and innovators throughout southwest Missouri

Arvest Bank is excited to support Supercharge Southwest Missouri, a new initiative powered by the efactory and Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Missouri State University to empower local entrepreneurs. Supercharge Southwest Missouri is a collaborative, regional program that provides entrepreneurs with access to the services needed to successfully start and grow businesses in our region.

Arvest Bank is proud to be one of 30+ Supercharge Southwest Missouri Supporters. The creation of Supercharge Southwest Missouri and support from community stakeholders such as Arvest Bank allows existing efactory and Missouri SBDC services to be scaled across more than 16 counties in the region.

Through the grant funded program, participants unlock access to no-cost resources including: business consulting, executive level mentorship networks, on-demand training, and office hours with attorneys, accountants, and other professionals. Starting today, participants can sign up for business consulting, mentorship and office hours. A full suite of on-demand programming will be available beginning this fall as part of the program.

Supercharge Southwest Missouri is funded by a Missouri Building Entrepreneurial Capacity Program (MOBEC) grant award from the Missouri Technology Corporation to Missouri State University. The program is powered by business support teams at the efactory and Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Missouri State University.

About the Programs

The Missouri Technology Corporation (MTC) is a public-private partnership created by the Missouri General Assembly to promote entrepreneurship and foster the growth of new and emerging high-tech companies.

The efactory opened its doors in March of 2013 with one goal in mind: to serve entrepreneurs and business owners throughout southwest Missouri. Today the center's network of programs supports both large and small businesses throughout southwest Missouri.

With offices located in Springfield and West Plains, the Missouri SBDC at MSU offers one-on-one consulting and training to business owners and leaders. As part of the efactory's business support program, the MSU SBDC helps accelerate Missouri’s economy by offering business consulting, training, and workforce development solutions. The Missouri SBDC is part of a larger state and nationwide network of business resource programs, funded in part through the University of Missouri Office of Extension and the U.S. Small Business Administration.