COVID-19 cases surge 23.2% in Missouri

New coronavirus cases leaped in Missouri in the week ending Sunday, rising 23.2% as 5,598 cases were reported. The previous week had 4,542 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked second among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 4% from the week before, with 83,096 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 6.74% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 23 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Dallas, Taney and Grundy counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Greene County, with 736 cases; St. Louis County, with 491 cases; and Jasper County, with 390. Weekly case counts rose in 79 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in St. Louis, Jasper and Buchanan counties.

Lawrence County reported 86 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 52 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,652 cases and 87 deaths.

Missouri ranked 37th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 44.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 54%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 66,060 vaccine doses, including 30,957 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 171,448 vaccine doses, including 49,681 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 5,075,290 total doses.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 32 counties, with the best declines in Audrain, Caldwell and Polk counties.

In Missouri, 28 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 33 people were were reported dead.

A total of 623,096 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 9,676 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,624,983 people have tested positive and 603,966 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control.