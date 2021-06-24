MHDC Announces 13 Non-Profits Will Help Distribute $593 Million in Rent and Utility Assistance
The Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC) Announces 13 Non-Profits Will Help Distribute $593 Million in Rent and Utility Assistance for Struggling Missourians Though State Assistance for Housing Relief Program (SAFHR)
Kansas City, Mo. - As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC) has partnered with 13 non-profit social service, regional housing stability and legal aid agencies to help distribute 2020 American Rescue Plan funds of $324 million, and soon-to-be released 2021, American Recovery Plan funds of $269 million earmarked for those behind on rent and utilities. By partnering with these local service organizations, tenants and rental property owners can receive assistance with preparing and submitting applications for assistance and get quicker relief in their own local communities. MHDC is encouraging additional non-profit, community-based organizations to became partners through their open Request for Proposal.
“Keeping Missourians in their homes is our highest priority,” said Kip Stetzler, MHDC executive director. “The Missouri State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program provides money for rent and utilities for up to 12 months going back to April 2020 and for up to three months in the future. The money is paid directly to either the rental property owner or the utility company.”
These funds are designed to help Missouri tenants stay in their homes by getting them caught up on past due rent and utilities. Due to federal requirements, certain eligibility documents must be uploaded or provided. The typical application process takes approximately three to four weeks. People needing help can apply online at MOHousingResources.com or by phone at 833-541-1599. Spanish speaking representatives are also available to assist by phone. In addition, the 13 social service organizations can assist tenants and landlords with preparing and submitting applications, Missouri residents can apply for the SAFHR program assistance with any of the following organizations:
St. Louis and Eastern Missouri
Eastern Missouri Action Agency - www.eastmoaa.org - 573-431-5191/800/392-8663
St. Louis Mediation Project - www.stlmediationproject.org – 314-833-0226
Employment Connection - www.employmentstl.org – 314-333-5627
Legal Services of Eastern Missouri* – www.lsem.org – 314-534-4200/800-444-0514
(*Servicing only legal clients)
Kansas City and Western Missouri
Restart, Inc. - www.restartinc.org - 816-472-5664
Reconciliation Services - www.rs3101.org – 816-931-4751
Central Missouri
Missouri Ozarks Community Action - http://mocaonline.org – 573-765-3263
Love Columbia - www.lovecolumbiamo.org – 573-256-7662
Salvation Army Columbia - www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland/columbia 573-442-3229 ext. 240
Southern Missouri
Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri - www.ccsomo.org - 417-268-9998
Cape Girardeau: 573-335-0905
Joplin: 417-624-3790
Sikeston: 573-481-0659
Van Buren/Poplar Bluff: 573-323-4044
Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation - www.oac.ac – 417-862-4314
Barry County: 417-847-2140
Christian County: 417-581-7631
Dade County: 417-637-2701
Dallas County: 417-345-7964
Lawrence County: 417-678-5031
Polk County: 417-326-6276
Stone County: 417-739-1130
Taney County: 417-239-1882
Webster County: 417-859-4589
Consumer Credit Counseling Service - www.cccsoftheozarks.org – 417-889-7474
Joplin: 417-782-6830
Legal Services of Southern Missouri - www.lsosm.org – 417-881-1397 / 573-651-4806 / 800-444-4863