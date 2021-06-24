Missouri Housing Development Commission

The Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC) Announces 13 Non-Profits Will Help Distribute $593 Million in Rent and Utility Assistance for Struggling Missourians Though State Assistance for Housing Relief Program (SAFHR)

Kansas City, Mo. - As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC) has partnered with 13 non-profit social service, regional housing stability and legal aid agencies to help distribute 2020 American Rescue Plan funds of $324 million, and soon-to-be released 2021, American Recovery Plan funds of $269 million earmarked for those behind on rent and utilities. By partnering with these local service organizations, tenants and rental property owners can receive assistance with preparing and submitting applications for assistance and get quicker relief in their own local communities. MHDC is encouraging additional non-profit, community-based organizations to became partners through their open Request for Proposal.

“Keeping Missourians in their homes is our highest priority,” said Kip Stetzler, MHDC executive director. “The Missouri State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program provides money for rent and utilities for up to 12 months going back to April 2020 and for up to three months in the future. The money is paid directly to either the rental property owner or the utility company.”

These funds are designed to help Missouri tenants stay in their homes by getting them caught up on past due rent and utilities. Due to federal requirements, certain eligibility documents must be uploaded or provided. The typical application process takes approximately three to four weeks. People needing help can apply online at MOHousingResources.com or by phone at 833-541-1599. Spanish speaking representatives are also available to assist by phone. In addition, the 13 social service organizations can assist tenants and landlords with preparing and submitting applications, Missouri residents can apply for the SAFHR program assistance with any of the following organizations:

St. Louis and Eastern Missouri

Eastern Missouri Action Agency - www.eastmoaa.org - 573-431-5191/800/392-8663

St. Louis Mediation Project - www.stlmediationproject.org – 314-833-0226

Employment Connection - www.employmentstl.org – 314-333-5627

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri* – www.lsem.org – 314-534-4200/800-444-0514

(*Servicing only legal clients)

Kansas City and Western Missouri

Restart, Inc. - www.restartinc.org - 816-472-5664

Reconciliation Services - www.rs3101.org – 816-931-4751

Central Missouri

Missouri Ozarks Community Action - http://mocaonline.org – 573-765-3263

Love Columbia - www.lovecolumbiamo.org – 573-256-7662

Salvation Army Columbia - www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland/columbia 573-442-3229 ext. 240

Southern Missouri

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri - www.ccsomo.org - 417-268-9998

Cape Girardeau: 573-335-0905

Joplin: 417-624-3790

Sikeston: 573-481-0659

Van Buren/Poplar Bluff: 573-323-4044

Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation - www.oac.ac – 417-862-4314

Barry County: 417-847-2140

Christian County: 417-581-7631

Dade County: 417-637-2701

Dallas County: 417-345-7964

Lawrence County: 417-678-5031

Polk County: 417-326-6276

Stone County: 417-739-1130

Taney County: 417-239-1882

Webster County: 417-859-4589

Consumer Credit Counseling Service - www.cccsoftheozarks.org – 417-889-7474

Joplin: 417-782-6830

Legal Services of Southern Missouri - www.lsosm.org – 417-881-1397 / 573-651-4806 / 800-444-4863