MO Legislature Recognizes Monett’s Sgt. James Ballay

Gene Ballay

On June 19 in a ceremony at the MARC in Mt Vernon, Senator Mike Moon and Representative Mitch Boggs presented the sisters (Betty, Mary Jane and Barbara) of James Ballay, with State Senate and House Resolutions, honoring their brother who was Killed In Action while serving with the 101st Airborne (The Screaming Eagles) in 1970 Cambodia.

Jimmy Ballay had been awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon, the Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal plus various Rifle, Automatic Rifle & Machine Gun Badges and had been meritoriously promoted to the rank of Sergeant (Infantry).

He completed his Vietnam field duty time and could have remained in Base Camp, but volunteered to lead his men into the Cambodia invasion, where he was killed on his very last day in the Cambodian bush, after volunteering to ‘walk point’.

As a testament to his character, Jimmy still lives in the minds of his Family, his Childhood Friends and his fellow Screaming Eagles, fifty-one years later: 1) Jack Haney “I was there that day when all Hell broke loose. I'll never forget when you slipped from this earth into the hands of God.” 2) Joe Sgroi “You are a hero and Top said you didn’t have to go on the Cambodia invasion but you did - may God bless you.” 3) and Many Others …..

The family wants to express their sincere appreciation for the recognition received from the Senate (Senator Mike Moon) and the House (Representative Mitch Boggs).