Local students named to Missouri State University's spring 2021 dean's list

Aurora Advertiser

SPRINGFIELD, MO -- Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 5,000 students were named to the spring 2021 dean's list. These local students made the list:

Gabrielle Boettler of Verona, Eric Shoenberger of Verona, Jace Baxter of Marionville, Betime Begzati of Aurora, Kalli Bolger of Aurora, Ian Brown of Verona, Rachel Callison of Verona, Sydney Davis of Marionville, Daytona Devereaux of Marionville, Perla Estrada of Verona, Kristian Farnsworth of Marionville, Braxton Fulp of Aurora, Emily Geisendorfer of Verona, Bella Gertiser of Verona, Tori Herndon of Aurora, Joshua Jarvis of Marionville, Alexis McCaslin of Aurora, Peyton McGlothlin of Aurora, Rachel McManus of Verona, Kirsten Mitchell of Aurora, Emily Moore of Aurora, Tabitha Morgan of Aurora, Kaylee Neveln of Marionville, Tiffany Norris of Marionville, Zane Price of Aurora, Jake Redus of Aurora, Jonathan Richards of Marionville, Corey Rusher of Marionville, Kailey Ryan of Aurora, Tanner Schmidt of Aurora, Luke Shoemaker of Verona, Melissa Tate of Aurora and Laythen Utke of Aurora

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in Public affairs. Our purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.

For more information about MSU, visit www.missouristate.edu. You can also find us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and see what's happening on YouTube. Receive notification of Missouri State news releases as soon as they are posted by subscribing to our RSS feed.