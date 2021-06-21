COVID-19 cases increasing in Missouri

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases increased 3.7% in Missouri in the week ending Sunday as the state added 4,542 cases. The previous week had 4,378 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked first among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 19.6% from the week before, with 79,884 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 5.69% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, eight states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Worth, Caldwell and Linn counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Greene County, with 656 cases; St. Louis County, with 338 cases; and Jasper County, with 262. Weekly case counts rose in 52 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Greene, Audrain and Jasper counties.

Lawrence County reported 52 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 48 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,566 cases and 87 deaths.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Missouri ranked 37th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 44.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 53.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 171,448 vaccine doses, including 49,681 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 95,720 vaccine doses, including 37,487 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 5,009,230 total doses.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 55 counties, with the best declines in Lincoln, Linn and Putnam counties.

In Missouri, 33 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 58 people were were reported dead.

A total of 617,498 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 9,648 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,541,887 people have tested positive and 601,824 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.