All Roads Lead Home mural dedicated in Aurora, another planned

The All Roads Lead Home mural on the north wall of the Children’s Smile Center was officially dedicated on Jun. 11.

The mural celebrates, commemorates and promotes the town’s 150-year history with depictions of the mining industry, the railroad, the mill, the shoe factory, the Houn’ Dawg and agriculture.

It was originally planned for last year and Aurora’s sesquicentennial celebrations that were canceled due to COVID19.

“Its incredible (to be here today),” said Kim McCully-Mobley, one of the driving forces behind the mural, on Jun. 1. “I think it’s wonderful to share our history, our climate, our culture. So many things had to be canceled last year because of pandemic. We turned 150 years old, 151 now. We just got so many good things going on in aurora and a lot of good people. This brought a lot of those good people together. There are so many parts of our story that we need to be proud of. They show you that we can overcome almost any challenge and we can come together as a team, and as a family, and with hard work we can always make good things happen.”

McCully-Mobley also would announce plans for a second All Roads Lead Home mural in 2022 located on the southside of Pawnderosa: Gun and Pawn that will include representation of the Trail of Tears, the Elk Horn Prairie, the Butterfield Stage, Old Wire Road, the Civil War and decorated Union Officer (and Aurora founder) Stephen Elliot.

She added that Raine Clotfelter, the artist who was commissioned for the first All Roads Lead Home Mural, is busy with projects across the country this year and that the plan is to fundraise and write some grants with the goal of getting the mural painted by next spring.

“The discussion in January, when we all got together and started brainstorming (for this mural) was always, ‘if we really like this and it works out like we think it will ,we’ll want to do more,’” said McCully-Mobley. “There’s other places were looking at. It’s a nice celebration of history, you can get several generations participating in something like this, and a lot of different topics get to be discussed about our stories.”

Jackie Barger, Executive Director of Children’s Smile Center, also spoke during the dedication ceremony, thanking community partners and McCully-Mobley for getting everything that needed to be done, done.

Partners recognized and on hand at the ceremony included the city of Aurora, the Aurora School District, representatives of Clotfelter, the Presbyterian Church, Children’s Smile Center Board members, the Aurora Rotary Club, the Aurora Area Community Foundation, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and the Aurora Chamber of Commerce.

“One thing I’ve noticed,” said Barger. “you think about Houn’ Dawg pride. Most all of the communities I know in the six counties we deal with, when you have the school mascot and the word pride, you think, ‘the school,’ Not in Aurora. When you hear Houn’ Dawg pride, it is everything about every corner of the community that sets you apart and makes you special. I’m glad we can honor the history and heritage of this community with a mural. I’m glad we had an artist who felt very strongly about faith, flag and country of being the foundation of his design and we thank everyone for being here.”

One of those in attendance was Maci Montgomery, an Aurora native and student volunteer that participated in the project.

Montgomery painted the outline of the state in the mural that includes a Houn’ Dawg as well.

“Mrs. Mobley wanted volunteers,” said Montgomery. “I like art and wanted to contribute to our community and decided to come help. I just feel like it’s nice to (be able to) give back to this community, this community has done so much for me. I thought it was so cool to be involved.”

“My parents came to Aurora by train in 1950 after WWII,” said McCully-Mobley to the crowd at the Jun. 11 dedication. “They often teased that their plan was to find jobs, get rich quick and move back to Arkansas. They stayed and did become rich in things like faith, determination, hard work and love. That’s what Aurora’s 151-year-old legacy is about. It is my legacy but most importantly it is your legacy too.”

“This is a collective present to you and the community as we dedicate it celebrate all things aurora,” added McCully-Mobley. “where our people are grounded in faith, connected by love and wrapped in the Houn’ Dawg mantra of, ‘one town, one team, one heartbeat,’ Where at the end of every day, all roads will still lead you home.”