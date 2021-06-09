Resurfacing Projects in McDonald, Barry, Barton, Jasper & Vernon Counties Scheduled to Begin Week of June 14

Missouri Department of Transportation

Southwest District – Drivers can expect lane closures and occasional traffic delays on various routes in McDonald, Barry, Barton, Jasper and Vernon counties for resurfacing projects beginning the week of June 14, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

These are the routes impacted by this project:

Missouri Route 90 from Missouri Route 43 near Southwest City east approximately 45.8 miles to Missouri Route 37 near Washburn

The project will upgrade crossings in Noel to conform to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements

Missouri Route 37 from Missouri Route 126 in Golden City south approximately 14.7 miles to Missouri Route 96 in Avilla

Vernon County Route B from I-49 near Sheldon east approximately 14.9 miles to Missouri Route 97 northwest of Jericho Springs

The project will include new guardrail in various places as well as upgrade crossings in Sheldon to conform to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements

Traffic impacts:

Traffic reduced to one lane where contractor crews are working

Drivers will encounter flaggers and pilot cars where crews are working. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road.

- Work will be done during daytime hours; all lanes open to traffic at night

- No signed detour

- Drivers should find alternate routes

- Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

- Drivers are urged to use caution as they may experience a rough ride in areas until the resurfacing project is complete.

Weather and/or scheduling delays could alter the work schedule.

Project information

Prime contractor: Blevins Asphalt Construction, Mt. Vernon

Total project cost: $5.9 million

Completion date: November 1, 2021