Aurora FFA Members Receive State's Highest FFA Honor

Kim McCully-Mobley

Dwight Jung, Caitlyn Kaye, Elizabeth Martin, Alyssa Mooneyham, Riley Pope, Andrew Shoemaker, and Brian Smith received the State FFA Degree, the highest degree members can receive at state level.

The Aurora FFA Chapter members are part of 858 degree recipients receiving the honor during the State FFA Degree Ceremony at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention on the Missouri State Fairgrounds, Sedalia.

"The State FFA Degree is the highest recognition a state can award, representing a select group of members, who have achieved a high-level of success,” said Missouri FFA Association Advisor Leon Busdieker. “On the national level, Missouri has the largest number of American FFA Degree recipients of any state. In October 2020, 505 Missouri FFA members received the American FFA Degree."

Awarding of the degree is based on a member's supervised agricultural experience program in agribusiness or production agriculture, and leadership ability as demonstrated through involvement in FFA, school and community activities.

The State FFA Degree award charms are sponsored by MFA Inc., Columbia.

The Missouri FFA has 25,662 members representing 351 chapters. The national organization has more than 760,000 members representing 8,739 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.