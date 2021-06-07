New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 2,259 new cases. That's down 28.2% from the previous week's tally of 3,145 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked 20th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 28.3% from the week before, with 100,804 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 2.24% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, five states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many communities did not report data in a timely manner around Memorial Day, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 75 counties, with the best declines in St. Louis, Lincoln and Livingston counties.

Lawrence County reported 18 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 17 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,466 cases and 87 deaths.

Missouri ranked 37th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 42.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 51.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 70,111 vaccine doses, including 34,637 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 99,267 vaccine doses, including 52,790 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 4,742,062 total doses.

In Missouri, 61 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 76 people were were reported dead.

A total of 608,578 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 9,557 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,362,535 people have tested positive and 597,628 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.